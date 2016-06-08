By Tracy Rucinski
CHICAGO, June 8
CHICAGO, June 8 A U.S. bankruptcy judge said on
Wednesday he must look deeper into whether he has the authority
to halt bondholder lawsuits against Caesars Entertainment Corp
in New York and Delaware given that proceedings have
already begun.
Several hedge funds are suing the casino company for a total
of $11.4 billion, saying it reneged on guarantees on bonds
issued by its unit, which filed for bankruptcy in January 2015.
Caesars plans to pump about $4 billion to help restructure the
unit, called Caesars Entertainment Operating Co.
Legal action against the parent could jeopardize the funding
and force it into bankruptcy as well, the unit argued in seeking
an injunction to stop the lawsuits.
U.S. Judge Benjamin Goldgar said in bankruptcy court in
Chicago that he may not have the power to stop the courts or
parties involved from proceeding with the cases because they are
already in motion.
"I'll take a look (at prior case law) when there's more
time," Goldgar said.
Caesars has the right to terminate its funding agreement by
June 22 if the judge does not halt the lawsuits by June 15, the
unit's lawyers said at the hearing.
Shares of Caesars fell 5.6 percent to $8.19 on Wednesday.
Jim Millstein, a financial adviser to the bankrupt operating
unit, testified that the parent company might have to file for
bankruptcy protection if it was hit with billions of dollars in
damages from the bondholder cases.
Millstein estimated that since the unit filed for
bankruptcy, it has spent $900 million a year on interest
payments on first-lien bank and bond debt and $200 million a
year on administrative expenses.
A bankruptcy filing by the parent would cost another $200
million a year in expenses that would have priority over
creditors' claims, he added.
"Time is not our friend," he said.
The Caesars unit has yet to secure support from first-lien
banks or its junior creditors for its reorganization plan.
An independent examiner concluded in March that Caesars and
its private equity sponsors, Apollo Global Management LLC
and TPG Capital, could face $5 billion in
potential damages from the unit's bankruptcy. Junior creditors
say they have claims worth as much as $12.6 billion.
