CHICAGO Aug 29 Shares in Caesars Entertainment
Corp shed 16 percent on Monday after a U.S. judge
cleared the way for $11.4 billion in lawsuits against the casino
group, which Caesars had warned could plunge it into bankruptcy
alongside its operating unit.
On Friday, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Benjamin Goldgar in Chicago
declined to renew a stay on litigation by bondholders who allege
Caesars reneged on guarantees of bonds issued by unit Caesars
Entertainment Operating Co. The operating unit filed for
bankruptcy in January 2015 with $18 billion in debt.
Shares of the Nevada-based gaming company were trading at
$6.28 by 9:58 a.m. ET (1358 GMT), recovering from a year low of
$5.39 hit in initial trading.
The Caesars unit was asking Goldgar to extend the protection
against the lawsuits, which has been in effect since February.
The operating unit said the lawsuits threaten a
multibillion-dollar contribution that its parent has agreed to
make to the operating unit's reorganization plan.
Caesars filed an appeal against Goldgar's decision on
Friday. The current injunction expires on Monday. On Tuesday,
Caesars faces a potential ruling in New York.
