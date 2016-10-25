BRIEF-Esperite says Genoma files appeal to the decision ruled by Swiss court
* REG-ESPERITE (ESP) ANNOUNCES THAT GENOMA SA FILED APPEAL TO THE DECISION RULED BY THE SWISS COURT
CHICAGO Oct 25 The bankrupt operating unit of Caesars Entertainment Corp has reached an agreement with a main holdout creditor, hedge fund Trilogy Capital Management, a filing with an Illinois district court showed on Tuesday.
Trilogy has agreed to support the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment Operating Co Inc (CEOC), which filed for Chapter 11 protection in January 2015, and halt litigation over bond guarantees, according to the filing.
(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski)
* REG-ESPERITE (ESP) ANNOUNCES THAT GENOMA SA FILED APPEAL TO THE DECISION RULED BY THE SWISS COURT
CALGARY, Alberta, May 18 The oil industry in Canada's resource-rich Alberta will be on the hook for a C$235 million ($172.7 million) government loan to clean up a rising number of oil wells abandoned by owners who have gone bankrupt, the province said on Thursday.