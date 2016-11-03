(Adds financing explanation, breakdown)
By Tracy Rucinski
CHICAGO Nov 3 Caesars Entertainment Corp's
main casino operating unit has begun a process to raise
up to $3.8 billion of cash needed to exit a contentious two-year
bankruptcy, according to a court filing on Wednesday.
After more than a year of legal wrangling, the Caesars
subsidiary last month secured support from the vast majority of
its creditors for a wide-ranging plan to emerge from bankruptcy
early next year.
Now Caesars Entertainment Operating Co Inc (CEOC) is seeking
financing for its reorganization plan, which entails splitting
Caesars' main bankrupt unit into a casino operator and real
estate investment trust (REIT), both controlled by creditors.
If the plan wins U.S. Bankruptcy Court approval at a trial
set for January, CEOC must have at least $1.8 billion in new
financing for the REIT and $1.2 billion for the operating
company before the reorganization can become effective.
"If confirmed by the court, the plan requires that
(CEOC)raise approximately $3.0 billion to $3.8 billion of cash
from third-party exit financing," the company said in a filing
with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Chicago.
CEOC filed for Chapter 11 protection in January 2015 with
$18 billion of debt and allegations by creditors that its parent
looted the unit prior to the bankruptcy.
The Caesars parent has promised to contribute some $5
billion to CEOC's reorganization plan in exchange for creditors
dropping billions of dollars of claims.
To help fund the plan, Caesars will give creditors stock in
a new group it will create by merging with another affiliate,
Caesars Acquisition Co (CAC), which in July agreed to
sell its online games unit for $4.4 billion in cash.
That money could help fund the new casino operator, Caesars
has said.
In its court filing, CEOC said the overall new financing is
a condition to fund creditor recoveries under its reorganization
plan, as well as other unspecified needs.
The casino group asked for court approval to retain
financial adviser and investment banker Millstein & Co, which
has worked closely with CEOC throughout its bankruptcy, to
oversee the financing process.
