CHICAGO Dec 6 The bank lenders of Caesars
Entertainment Corp's operating unit said they might walk
away from a plan to bring the casino unit out of its $18 billion
bankruptcy, potentially sending a high-stakes reorganization
plan into disarray.
The committee of bank lenders, which includes Blackstone
Group LP's GSO Capital Partners, has yet to resolve a
dispute over the terms of their recovery, their lawyer
Kristopher Hansen said at a hearing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in
Chicago on Tuesday.
Hansen said the lenders would inform the court on the status
of a deal by Dec. 14, a month before a scheduled confirmation
trial in Caesars Entertainment Operating Co Inc's long-running
bankruptcy case.
Without a deal, Hansen said the committee would terminate a
restructuring support agreement, forcing the confirmation trial
to be postponed from Jan. 17.
Bank lenders, which had been among the first to back the
unit's reorganization plan, say their support depends on
documentation that ensures the market value of the non-cash
consideration they are set to receive under the plan.
Without the documentation, committee members said they would
change their votes on the plan.
"Simply put, without the consent of the bank lenders, the
plan completely unravels," they said in a Nov. 21 court filing.
Caesars did not immediately comment.
The unit filed for bankruptcy in January 2015 amid
creditors' allegations that its parent had looted it of choice
assets such as the Linq Hotel & Casino complex in Las Vegas.
Caesars Entertainment has denied the allegations.
After more than a year of intense negotiations, the vast
majority of creditors have agreed to support a reorganization
plan that includes a $5 billion contribution from Caesars to
settle their claims.
Under the plan, the unit will split into a real estate
investment trust controlled by lenders and a separate operating
company that will form part of a new restructured Caesars
controlled by creditors.
Aside from bank lenders, the only other major objector to
the reorganization plan is the U.S. Trustee, a bankruptcy
watchdog that opposes legal releases that the plan would grant
to Caesars and its private equity sponsors, Apollo Global
Management LLC and TPG Capital Management LP.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Benjamin Goldgar questioned the U.S.
Trustee in court on Tuesday, saying he did not understand why it
objects to a plan that has won the support of the parties that
stand to lose or gain any money.
