CHICAGO Jan 17 Caesars Entertainment Corp's main operating unit won court approval on Tuesday for a plan to shed $10 billion of debt and end a contentious $18 billion bankruptcy filed nearly two years ago to the day.

"It is a monumental achievement," U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Benjamin Goldgar said at a hearing in Chicago after approving the reorganization plan.

