BRIEF-Admiral Boats signs lease agreement of its production unit
* INFORMED ON MONDAY THAT IT SIGNED LEASE AGREEMENT OF THE ORGANISED PART OF THE COMPANY TO PROTECT IT FROM DEVALUATION ASSOCIATED WITH BANKRUPTCY PROCEEDINGS
CHICAGO May 18 The bankrupt operating unit of Caesars Entertainment Corp unveiled a new proposal to emerge from Chapter 11 on Wednesday that includes a $4 billion contribution from its parent, a lawyer for the unit told a U.S. Bankruptcy judge on Wednesday.
An initial framework restructuring agreement included a contribution from the Caesars Entertainment parent worth $1.5 billion.
NEW YORK, May 22 Puerto Rico's federal oversight board has sought bankruptcy protection for the island's highway authority and largest public pension, making them the latest commonwealth entities to turn to a court to work out debt.