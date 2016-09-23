(Adds progress of talks, closing share price)
By Tracy Rucinski
CHICAGO, Sept 23 Shares of Caesars Entertainment
Corp slid on Friday as creditors thrashed out the terms
of a sweetened $5 billion deal that could finally extract the
casino company from a costly bankruptcy.
The company's main operating unit, Caesars Entertainment
Operating Corp Inc, or CEOC, filed for bankruptcy in January
2015. Creditors have alleged that the parent and its private
equity owners looted the subsidiary of its best casinos, leaving
it unable to pay $18 billion of debt and sparking protracted
legal fights.
The latest offer from Caesars and private equity firms
Apollo Global Management and TPG Capital Management
would add $1.6 billion for hold-out junior creditors in
exchange for them dropping legal claims worth billions of
dollars.
David Seligman, a lawyer for CEOC, said in court this week
that the offer, which expires at midnight on Friday, was a "best
and final proposal." While a settlement looked close on Friday,
three sources with knowledge of the matter said it might not
close until early next week. They spoke on condition of
anonymity because the talks are confidential.
A settlement would stave off potential rulings in October
against Caesars on certain bondholder lawsuits worth some $13
billion, which Caesars has warned could push it into bankruptcy.
Shares of Caesars closed 2.5 percent lower at $9.54 on
Nasdaq. The stock had shot up 40 percent over the prior two
sessions on optimism about a settlement. It hit $10.84 on
Thursday, the highest since May 2015.
Apollo and TPG formed the Las Vegas-based casino group
through the $30 billion leveraged buyout of Harrah's in 2008.
A deal would be a big win for junior creditors led by
Appaloosa Management. But it would require senior creditors such
as Elliott Management to give up hundreds of millions of dollars
offered under a previous agreement.
Caesars had previously said it would contribute about $4
billion to the CEOC reorganization, which envisions splitting
the subsidiary into an operating unit and a separate real estate
investment trust.
To help fund the reorganization, the Caesars parent plans to
merge with another affiliate, Caesars Acquisition Co,
to create a new company that would be 62 percent owned by CEOC's
creditors, Caesars said on Wednesday.
Caesars, its directors and officers and its private equity
backers would contribute $1.2 billion, mostly in the form of
Caesars stock, along with more than $100 million in cash from
insurance. The rest would come from reduced payouts to CEOC's
senior creditors.
The judge overseeing the bankruptcy has been pressuring
Caesars directors such as billionaire investors Marc Rowan of
Apollo and David Bonderman of TPG to personally contribute to
the reorganization in exchange for releases from fraud
allegations.
(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Tom Hals and Richard
Chang)