(Adds lawyer, analyst quote)
By Tracy Rucinski
CHICAGO, Sept 27 Caesars Entertainment Corp
said on Tuesday it has struck a crucial $5 billion deal
with most of its casino operating unit's creditors, resolving
billions of dollars in legal claims and paving the subsidiary's
way out of a costly bankruptcy.
The Las Vegas-based company's main operating unit, Caesars
Entertainment Operating Co Inc, filed in January 2015 one of the
most complex U.S. bankruptcies with $18 billion of debt.
The restructuring has been embroiled in a sprawling web of
litigation between some of Wall Street's most aggressive
investors.
Junior creditors led by hedge fund Appaloosa Management
accused the Caesars parent and its private equity owners Apollo
Global Management and TPG Capital Management of
looting the operating unit of its best assets and leaving it
bankrupt.
Under the agreement announced after a week of intense
telephone negotiations from New York to Los Angeles, junior
creditors will receive about 66 cents on the dollar, up from 27
cents under a previous plan.
The settlement needs to be formalized and approved by the
U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Chicago.
"It's important to recognize that a lot of work needs to be
done in the next few weeks. Will there be bumps along the road?
Yes. Is this a durable deal? Yes," said Bruce Bennett, a lawyer
for Jones Day representing junior creditors.
Apollo and TPG, which formed Caesars in 2008 through a $30
billion leveraged buyout of Harrah's just before a U.S. economic
downturn, will relinquish their stake in Caesars as part of the
agreement.
The settlement came after the judge overseeing the
bankruptcy pressed Caesars directors such as billionaire
investors Marc Rowan of Apollo and David Bonderman of TPG to
contribute to the reorganization in exchange for releases from
fraud allegations.
Caesars said the funds' contribution to the reorganization
plan is worth about $950 million but did not specify whether any
directors were personally pitching in.
An independent examination led by a former Watergate
prosecutor found in March that Caesars and its private equity
owners could be on the hook for roughly $5 billion. Junior
creditors said they had claims worth up to $12.6 billion.
First-lien bank lenders will recover roughly 115 cents on
the dollar, about 1 cent less than previously agreed upon, while
first-lien noteholders will still recover about 109 cents on the
dollar.
As part of the sweetened deal, junior and unsecured
creditors will own a larger equity holding in the new group to
be formed through the parent company's merger with another
affiliate, Caesars Acquisition Co.
Apollo and TPG will own about 16 percent of the group to be
called "New CEC", according to regulatory filings.
Shares of Caesars closed 19 percent lower at $7.67. The
stock had risen about 45 percent since the company unveiled its
settlement offer on Wednesday.
"The agreement reflects the private equity sponsors' attempt
to thread the needle between managing their fiduciary duties
(...), reducing litigation risk and maintaining relationships
with the creditor community," said Nathan Flanders, a managing
director at Fitch.
(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski in Chicago; Additional reporting
by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr and Lisa
Shumaker)