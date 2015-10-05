CHICAGO Oct 5 Caesars Entertainment Corp's casino business sparred with a group of creditors in a trial on Monday over the exact date that the casino operator went bankrupt, in a battle that could determine whether the company's restructuring deal can go forward.

Creditors Appaloosa Management and other hedge funds urged U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Benjamin Goldgar in Chicago to rule that Caesars' operating unit, CEOC, went bankrupt on Jan. 12, when they filed an involuntary petition against the company in Delaware.

That petition came three days before the company filed a voluntary $18 billion bankruptcy petition in Chicago.

The timing of the Chapter 11 filing is key to determining the validity of a $468 million cash lien that Caesars granted its senior lenders in October. The lien is a major part of its $1.5 billion restructuring agreement.

The law allows creditors to challenge certain transactions that took place within 90 days before a bankruptcy filing. If the unsecured creditors convince Goldgar that they were justified in filing the involuntary petition against CEOC on Jan. 12, they will be able to challenge the October deal.

CEOC attorney David Zott argued the bankruptcy filing was voluntary and took place on Jan. 15, a stance that would enable the company to proceed with negotiations with other creditors.

Goldgar said he would consider all of the evidence before issuing a ruling in a trial that could run into next week.

"This is not a matter that I'm likely to decide 24 hours within the close of the case," he said at the start of Monday's trial.

CEOC's senior noteholders support a proposed restructuring that would see it emerge from Chapter 11 as a casino operator and a separate property company but second-lien noteholders have so far failed to sign on to the plan.

The casino operator's private equity owners, Apollo Global Management and TPG Capital Management, have been accused of looting the group of its best properties before the bankruptcy filing.

The bankruptcy is In re Caesars Entertainment Operating Co Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Northern District of Illinois, No. 15-1145. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Noeleen Walder and Christian Plumb)