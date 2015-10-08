BRIEF-Tiger Capital Group says inventory liquidation sales are now under way
* Tiger Capital Group says inventory liquidation sales are now under way at all Gander Mountain store locations Source text for Eikon:
Oct 8 Caesars Entertainment Corp must defend lawsuits from hedge fund creditors owed billions of dollars by its bankrupt operating unit, a U.S. federal judge ruled on Thursday, upholding a ruling from U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Benjamin Goldgar.
Caesars Entertainment Operating Co (CEOC) had asked Judge Robert Gettleman of the U.S. District Court in Chicago to overturn Goldgar's ruling, saying that the lawsuits are without merit. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
WASHINGTON, May 5 U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Friday appointed a federal judge based in Manhattan to oversee Puerto Rico's landmark bankruptcy case two days after the island's government filed for protection from creditors.