Oct 30 Junior creditors of Caesars Entertainment
launched a fresh attack against a top U.S. restructuring
attorney, alleging that James Sprayregen of Kirkland & Ellis
misled a judge and asking that the law firm be disqualified from
parts of the casino group's bankruptcy case.
Jones Day, the junior bondholders' law firm, asked the court
to reconsider a May order that allowed the bankrupt unit of
Caesars Entertainment Corp to hire Kirkland, led by
Sprayregen.
The dispute between two of the best-known law firms in
corporate restructuring adds another layer of feuding to
Caesars' $18 billion bankruptcy, which involves the biggest U.S.
private equity and hedge fund firms.
In a new court filing on Friday, Jones Day revealed evidence
from a board meeting of the operating unit that it says shows
testimony by Sprayregen at a trial over Kirkland's hiring by
Caesars was incomplete and misleading.
Kirkland & Ellis denied the allegation and said it was
without merit.
"Mr. Sprayregen testified truthfully and accurately at the
retention hearing. Kirkland & Ellis is disinterested and fully
qualified to represent the debtors, as the Bankruptcy Court
previously ruled," the law firm said in an emailed statement. It
said it is preparing a response.
Sprayregen, known as the "godfather of restructuring" for
leading some of the biggest Chapter 11 cases, sparred with Jones
Day's Bruce Bennett in the bankruptcy of the city of Detroit.
Jones Day initially filed a redacted version of the motion
last week, but U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Benjamin
Goldgar in Chicago rejected that for procedural reasons.
Junior creditors have been trying to prove that the Caesars
parent and affiliate transferred the best properties out of the
operating unit, which the junior creditors have said amounted to
asset stripping.
A special governance committee of the bankrupt operating
unit's board investigated the asset transfers and found them
"constructively fraudulent."
However, rather than take legal action over those asset
transfers, the operating unit's full board authorized a New York
lawsuit to have the transfers declared legal. That would protect
the parent company that now owns those top resorts at the
expense of the operating unit, and the operating unit's
creditors.
Stephen Lubben, a law professor at Seton Hall, said the
confusion over Kirkland's role in representing the special
committee may not be enough to disqualify firm, which would cost
it millions of dollars in fees.
"But, again, this is not going to help relations in this
case."
