(In Feb 3 item, corrects Kristin Doing to Kristin Going in
paragraph 11)
By Jessica DiNapoli and Tracy Rucinski
NEW YORK/CHICAGO Feb 3 The bankrupt operating
unit of Caesars Entertainment Corp on Wednesday proposed
mediation in its Chapter 11 case, potentially changing the
course of the litigious, drawn-out bankruptcy proceedings.
Angry creditors have accused Caesars of looting the
operating unit before its bankruptcy to benefit private equity
owners Apollo Global Management and TPG Capital
Management, creating a stumbling block for any
restructuring deal in the $18 billion bankruptcy.
In a motion filed in the Northern District of Illinois court
on Wednesday, Caesars Entertainment Operating Co said it
believes a mediator would help creditors reach a compromise.
The proposal comes ahead of the expected release later this
month of an independent probe into pre-bankruptcy transactions.
"Once the examiner's report comes out, our strong desired
goal is try to reach a consensual deal to restructure" said
Kirkland & Ellis lawyer David Zott on behalf of Caesars in a
separate court hearing on Wednesday.
Caesars plans to update a current restructuring proposal in
light of the examiner's report, and potentially improve
recoveries, according to the court filing. Talks on the plan
updates have intensified in anticipation of the examiner's
report and may continue after its release, it said.
Caesars will also ask on Wednesday to extend exclusive
control over its bankruptcy, which means that lower-ranking
creditors cannot present rival restructuring plans, from March
15 for another four months, Zott said.
Some creditors have already supported the appointment of a
mediator as long as it does not delay the bankruptcy, the filing
said.
Marble Ridge Capital LP, which holds debt and equity through
the company's capital structure, has been helpful in discussing
mediation with the operating unit and other creditors to develop
consensus, it said.
"This creates a path forward and a safe landing," said Dan
Kamensky, managing partner of Marble Ridge. "Absent mediation,
the case will grind to a standstill."
However, Kristin Going, a lawyer for DrinkerBiddle who
represents bondholder Meehancombs, complained in court that some
noteholders are "conspicuously absent from the mediation
request."
The mediation proposal is expected to be discussed in court
at a hearing in Chicago later this month.
Separately, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Benjamin Goldgar said he
would decide on March 2 whether to halt creditor lawsuits,
including one by Meehancombs, against Caesars parent while the
company tries to work out a debt-cutting deal.
A U.S. appeals court told Goldgar that he must review a
previous decision to let the lawsuits go to trial.
(Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli in New York; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe, Paul Simao and Marguerita Choy)