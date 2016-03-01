(Adds background)
By Jessica DiNapoli
NEW YORK, March 1 Retired U.S. Judge Joseph
Farnan has agreed to serve as the mediator in the Chapter 11
bankruptcy of the operating unit of Caesars Entertainment Corp
, according to a court filing on Tuesday.
Farnan's agreement to mediate the drawn-out case came as the
company and creditors wait for the independent examiner's
report, due mid-March.
Creditors have accused Caesars of looting the operating unit
before the bankruptcy for the benefit of private equity owners
Apollo Global Management and TPG Capital Management
. The examiner's report will look into the accusations.
The operating unit proposed a mediator last month as a way
to help creditors reach a compromise and guide the case to
resolution.
