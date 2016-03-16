March 16 Shares of Caesars Entertainment Corp
tumbled on Wednesday after a court-ordered investigation
found the casino company could face billions of dollars in
potential damages related to the bankruptcy of its operating
unit.
Shares of Caesars fell as much as 18 percent in early
trading on Nasdaq and were down 8 percent at $6.64.
An examiner's report on Tuesday found Caesars and its
private equity backers could face up to $5.1 billion in legal
claims for their efforts to keep the struggling casino empire
afloat, which ended with last year's bankruptcy of Caesars'
operating unit.
Examiner Richard Davis and an army of lawyers investigated
claims by creditors that the operating unit was plundered for
the benefit of the parent company and Apollo Global Management
and TPG Capital, which control Caesars.
Shares of Apollo were up slightly at $16.86 on the New York
Stock Exchange.
"The report's scope was much broader than expected and it
was much more creditor-friendly than expected," said Alex
Bumazhny, who follows Caesars for Fitch Ratings, a credit rating
agency.
The report is non-binding.
Both TPG and Apollo said in statements they disagreed with
the findings and that they acted in good faith to help Caesars
Entertainment Operating Co Inc cut its debt. Both said the deals
involving the operating unit were reviewed by independent
experts and outside law firms.
Davis found that the operating unit was insolvent as far
back as 2008, soon after the close of the $31 billion leveraged
buyout of the Harrah's Entertainment casino company by TPG and
Apollo.
As a result of its insolvency, the operating unit owed
additional fiduciary duties to its creditors, not just its
parent company owner, according to Davis. The examiner found the
operating unit breached its duties to creditors in numerous
deals such as the transfer of the Linq Hotel & Casino to another
Caesars affiliate, putting it beyond the reach of operating unit
creditors.
A hearing in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Chicago, which is
overseeing the operating unit's Chapter 11, is scheduled for
later on Wednesday.
Caesars has proposed injecting $1.5 billion into its
operating unit in return for settling the asset-stripping
claims. Junior creditors have said they wanted to see the
examiner's report before supporting the parent company's
proposal.
The parties are currently participating in mediation aimed
at finding a way out of the complex bankruptcy.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by
Meredith Mazzilli)