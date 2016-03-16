(Adds comments from judge, lawyer and academic)
By Tom Hals and Tracy Rucinski
March 16 Investors in Caesars Entertainment Corp
were scrambling on Wednesday to grasp the cost from a
court-ordered investigation that said the casino company could
face $5 billion in potential damages from the bankruptcy of its
operating unit.
An examiner's report on Tuesday found Caesars and its
private equity backers could be on the hook for their efforts to
keep the struggling casino empire afloat, which ended with last
year's bankruptcy of Caesars' operating unit, CEOC.
Examiner Richard Davis and an army of lawyers investigated
claims by creditors that the operating unit was plundered for
the benefit of the parent company and Apollo Global Management
and TPG Capital, which control Caesars.
"The report's scope was much broader than expected and it
was much more creditor-friendly than expected," said Alex
Bumazhny, who follows Caesars for Fitch Ratings, a credit rating
agency.
While the report is nonbinding, junior creditors led by the
Appaloosa Management hedge fund will seize upon its findings to
demand a better payout in ongoing mediated talks.
CEOC's lawyers have said they anticipate Caesars will raise
its proposed contribution of $1.5 billion in order to settle
claims that it stripped the best assets, such as the Linq Hotel
& Casino in Las Vegas.
The junior creditors have timing on their side. They have
filed multiple lawsuits against Caesars and one case could go to
trial in a Manhattan federal court as soon as May 9. Caesars has
said it expects to prevail in that case, but has also warned
that losing would plunge it into bankruptcy alongside its
operating unit.
In July, the operating unit will lose the exclusive right to
propose a plan of reorganization.
"The report clearly provides a level of leverage that
bondholders didn't have before," said James Newell, a bankruptcy
attorney with Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney.
Shares of Caesars fell as much as 18 percent in early
trading on Nasdaq and closed down 13.4 percent at $6.23.
Davis's report found Apollo and TPG could be liable for
their role in deals that led to the operating unit's bankruptcy,
although shares of Apollo closed up 0.5 percent at $16.94 on the
New York Stock Exchange.
Both TPG and Apollo said in statements they disagreed with
the findings and that they acted in good faith to help Caesars
Entertainment Operating Co Inc cut its debt. Both said the deals
involving the operating unit were reviewed by independent
experts and outside law firms.
At a hearing on Wednesday, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Benjamin
Goldgar, who ordered the investigation, praised Davis's report,
which runs more than 1,000 pages.
"It's not as if you haven't given people lots to chew on.
This is not a swiss cheese," Goldgar said.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware and Tracy
