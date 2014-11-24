BRIEF-Verizon Digital Media Services offers integrated Microsoft Azure storage
* Verizon Digital Media Services now offers integrated Microsoft Azure storage Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 24 Caesars Entertainment Corp said its operating unit had received a notice of default from the trustee for its first-lien notes, but that the operating unit did not believe an event of default had occurred, according to a company statement on Monday.
Caesars Entertainment Operating Co, the operating unit, had $1.25 billion in notes outstanding under the first-lien indenture, according to the statement from Caesars. The event of default was received on Friday, according to the statement.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Medtronic signs definitive agreement to divest a portion of its patient monitoring & recovery division to Cardinal Health for $6.1 billion