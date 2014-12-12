By Billy Cheung
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 12 Caesars Entertainment Operating
Co (CEOC), the main operating subsidiary of gambling giant
Caesars Entertainment Corp, could be defaulting on $18.4 billion
in debt if it misses a $225 million bond interest payment on
Monday.
The failure to meet that payment, due on the company's 10
percent second lien bonds, would trigger defaults at CEOC.
Caesars has been in discussion with various creditor groups
to restructure CEOC's balance sheet over the past three months.
The conversations have not led to a restructuring deal.
A group of first-lien bank lenders and a bondholder released
details of negotiations of the debt-restructuring plan after a
confidentiality agreement ended on Wednesday, Reuters reported
on Friday.
The move effectively ends the talks and frees the lenders to
trade the company's debt because they would no longer have
non-public information about the status of the discussions.
In a November filing, Caesars stated that CEOC would run out
of liquidity by the fourth quarter next year and likely would
not be able to continue as "a going concern."
A proposal to split CEOC into a real estate investment trust
(REIT) into which casino assets would be held and a property
management company that would lease and manage the REIT assets
was rebuffed by first lien bondholders and a bank lender in
November, following the "going concern" filing. Under that plan,
bank lenders would receive full recovery payable in cash and
debt while first-lien bonders would wind up with a recovery
valued at 93.8 cents on the dollar consisting of cash, debt and
equity.
Since that disclosure, one of the three first lien
bondholder groups involved in negotiations has filed a default
notice against the company, which casts a potential pall over
restructuring talks.
"It is difficult to assess whether the notice of default
represents a splintering of the rumored agreements over the past
several weeks, or if the holders are just preserving their
rights to litigate in sync with the efforts currently underway
by the second lien debt," said Chris Snow, a credit analyst at
CreditSights, in a note.
The November default alleged by first lien bondholders
echoes some of the allegations levied by CEOC second lien
bondholders in a notice that they filed in June. Both groups of
bondholders believe that the sale of four casinos from CEOC to
Caesars Growth Partners, a subsidiary created in 2013, violated
covenants and was not transacted at market value. They are
seeking to unwind the transaction as those casinos represent
collateral backing CEOC.
The first lien bondholders also challenge the legality of
CEOC borrowing the $1.75 billion B-7 term loan in June, which
dilutes their recovery since the debt ranks alongside the bonds
in seniority and shares the same collateral.
These allegations are on top of other supposed missteps
outlined in subsequent default notices filed by CEOC second lien
bondholders in August and October.
Those bondholders contend that the removal of a guarantee
from Caesars the parent company was not permissible. In
addition, they are contesting the grant of a lien on potential
commercial tort claims to lenders and first lien bondholders
without doing the same for the second lien debt.
Caesars Entertainment, which changed its name from Harrah's
Entertainment, was taken private in a $28 billion buyout by
Apollo and Texas Pacific Group in 2007.
(Reporting By Billy Cheung; editing by Michelle Sierra and Lynn
Adler)