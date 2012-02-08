Feb 8 (LPC) - The bond underwriters on Caesars Entertainment's $1.25 billion senior secured high yield bond offering are reaching out to the issuer's loan investors in an attempt to persuade them to approve Caesars' amend and extend (A&E) deal, buyside sources told Thomson Reuters LPC on Wednesday.

Caesars, which is currently in market with a proposal to extend $2.5 billion to $4 billion of its term loans B-1, B-2 and B-3 to January 2018 from 2015, is facing pushback from loan investors who think the pricing offered to extend the loans is light, according to sources.

The concurrent bond deal is contingent on the A&E transaction getting approved by at least 51 percent of Caesars' first-lien loan holders, sources said.

"The underlying issue isn't a lack of demand for the bonds," said a loan investor looking at the deal. "But Harrah's term loan holders must consent to the extension for the bond deal to get done."

Caesars said in a Feb. 2 SEC filing that up to $1 billion in proceeds from the $1.25 billion senior secured bond offering will be used to repay a portion of the non-extended term loans first and then the extended term loans.

Another loan investor looking at the A&E deal concurred that the proposed pricing "doesn't compensate lenders sufficiently. Even if Harrah's waited and brought the A&E back at a later time, they would still face the same problem," he said.

As per its original amend and extend proposal from Feb. 2, Caesars is offering a spread of 450bp over Libor if less than $3.25 billion is extended and 475bp over Libor if more than $3.25 billion is extended. The new extended term loan will be called, TLB-6.

On offer also is a 10bp fee to lenders that consent to the amendment and a 15bp fee to lenders that elect to extend.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, which leads the amend and extend deal, declined comment. JP Morgan, which is lead left on the bond deal, also declined comment.

Lenders are asked to provide consent to the amendment by Feb. 10. The deadline for lenders in the B-1, B-2 and B-3 term loans to make a decision on their extensions is also Feb. 10.

Caesars is also offering the 450-475bp spread on revolver commitments that are converted into the TLB-6. Revolver lenders who elect not to convert into the TLB-6 will see the maturity on the revolver extended to January 2017 from January 2014, and will receive an increased 100bp undrawn fee, up from the current 50bp fee. The deadline for original revolver lenders to make an extension election is Feb. 17.

In May 2011, the company extended a portion, about $800 million in total, of its term loans B-1, B-2 and B-3 from its original 2015 maturity to 2018. At that time, Caesars also converted roughly $425 million of its revolving credit facility to term loans due in 2018.

Caesars' TLBs are part of an overall $9.25 billion bank loan Bank of America and Deutsche Bank led for the company in late 2007. The loan consisted of a $2 billion revolver, a $2.25 billion TLB-1, a $3 billion TLB-2 and a $2 billion TLB-3.

In 2009, the company entered into its add-on TLB-4, which is priced at 750bp over Libor, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.