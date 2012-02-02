* Expects IPO of 1.8 mln shares

* To list shares on Nasdaq under symbol "CZR"

* Credit Suisse and Citigroup Global among underwriters

Feb 2 Private equity-owned Caesars Entertainment Corp, one of the largest casino operators in the United States, said it expects to sell 1.8 million shares in its initial public offering, priced between $8 and $10 apiece.

The owner of the famed Caesars Palace had revived its IPO plans last November and filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to raise up to $50 million.

Based on the midpoint of the indicative price range, it expects to receive net proceeds of about $13.1 million from the offering, which it will use to develop projects.

The Las Vegas-based company, which also operates casinos under the Harrah's and Horseshoe brands, aims to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the symbol "CZR."

Credit Suisse Securities, Citigroup Global, BofA Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank Securities are among the underwriters for the offering.