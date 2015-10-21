Oct 21 Wilmington Trust, a representative for noteholders of Caesars Entertainment Corp's (CEC) bankrupt unit, has sued the casino operator for avoiding its written guarantee on repayment of more than $51 million of interest on the unit's debt.

The lawsuit, filed in the Southern District of New York, alleges that Caesars has not paid interest on 10.75 percent notes due 2016 issued by its unit Caesars Entertainment Operating Co (CEOC), which filed for bankruptcy in January.

The lawsuit filed by White & Case LLP on Tuesday alleges that Caesars violated the U.S. Trust Indenture Act by voiding its guarantee of the operating unit's obligations.

Wilmington Trust, which alleged that notes of about $479 million plus interest remain outstanding, said CEC had guaranteed payment of all principal and interest on the notes as and when due.

Caesars Entertainment could not be reached for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.

CEOC, which runs 38 casinos in five countries and employs 32,000, filed for bankruptcy in January with $18 billion of debt and has been struggling to earn support for its proposals to exit Chapter 11.

Earlier this month, the unit said it will seek bidders for its business while continuing talks with its warring creditors. The casino group said it had sweetened the payout to junior creditors and would start a potential sales process to test values under its new plan.

Its complex debt-cutting plan has met with fierce opposition from junior creditors, who are trying to take the parent company to court on accusations that it looted the casino group of its best assets before it filed for bankruptcy.

Caesars is already defending several lawsuits accusing it of improperly benefiting from the transfer of the best casinos out of its operating unit over the past several years, leaving the unit unable to pay its debts. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil and Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)