BRIEF-Attilan Group says board is of opinion that co will be able to operate as going concern
WILMINGTON, Del Feb 26 A bondholder lawsuit against Caesars Entertainment Corp, which the casino company has warned could plunge it into bankruptcy alongside its operating unit, was stayed by a U.S. Bankruptcy judge on Friday.
Judge Benjamin Goldgar said the stay on the litigation would be lifted 60 days after a court-ordered examiner publishes his report reviewing corporate deals that preceded the bankruptcy by Caesars Entertainment Operating Co Inc last year.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Tom Brown)
May 21 Westinghouse Electric Co, a unit of Japan's Toshiba Corp, said on Sunday it issued a lockout notice to 172 union members at its nuclear components manufacturing plant in Newington, New Hampshire, declaring that the sides had reached a stalemate in contract negotiations.