Dec 11 Caesars Entertainment Corp has
reached a tentative deal with senior bondholders over a debt
restructuring plan for its largest unit, Caesars Entertainment
Operating Co, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people
familiar with the matter.
The company is trying to convince enough creditors to back
the restructuring plan before a mid-January debt payment, the
Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/12TiY0p)
The agreement moves the world's largest gaming company
closer to winning enough creditor support to split the unit into
a REIT and an operating company.
The unit has about $18.4 billion in debt, mostly held by
hedge funds that buy up debt of troubled companies, according to
the Journal.
Caesars had earlier warned that it may file for bankruptcy
if it cannot file a plan to satisfy its creditors.
Officials at Caesars Entertainment were not immediately
available for comment.
(Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)