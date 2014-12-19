Dec 19 Caesars Entertainment Operating Co (CEOC), the main operating unit of Caesars Entertainment Corp , said it would file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection by mid-next month as it tries to cut its burgeoning debt.

The proposed transactions will reduce CEOC's debt to $8.6 billion from about $18.4 billion, the company said. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)