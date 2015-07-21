July 20 Caesars Entertainment Corp
reached an agreement with its lenders late on Monday night,
hours after a New York state court judge threw out a lawsuit by
the casino company against a group of creditors known as the
second-lien noteholders.
Caesars Entertainment will contribute an additional $200
million of Caesars Entertainment convertible notes to the second
lien noteholders, and about 5 percent equity in company property
to the investors, Caesars Entertainment said in a statement.
The proposed agreement will reduce Caesars Entertainment
Operating Co's debt by about $10 billion, paving the way for new
debt worth $8.6 billion, the company said.
Caesars has been battling with its creditors over the
bankruptcy of its operating unit and a plan to restructure $18
billion of its debt.
