March 12 Caesars Entertainment Corp: * U.S. bankruptcy judge appoints examiner to investigate operating unit of

Caesars Entertainment Corp * U.S. bankruptcy judge says Caesars Entertainment other parties must

cooperate fully with examiner * U.S. bankruptcy judge overseeing Caesars operating unit case says

examiner has 60 days to file final report * Bankruptcy judge says Caesars operating unit examiner will probe the

"insider transactions" identified by noteholders * Bankruptcy judge: Caesars operating unit examiner will probe any

apparent self-dealing, conflicts involving the debtors