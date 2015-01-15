BRIEF-Tiger Capital Group says inventory liquidation sales are now under way
* Tiger Capital Group says inventory liquidation sales are now under way at all Gander Mountain store locations Source text for Eikon:
Jan 15 Caesars Entertainment Corp : * Delaware bankruptcy judge says will enter stay against Caesars Entertainment
corp's operating unit's bankruptcy filing * Delaware bankruptcy judge: stay will not bar Caesars Entertainment corp's
unit from seeking interim 'first-day' orders * Delaware bankruptcy judge: stay only applies to Caesars Entertainment corp's
operating unit, not others in Chicago case
* Tiger Capital Group says inventory liquidation sales are now under way at all Gander Mountain store locations Source text for Eikon:
WASHINGTON, May 5 U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Friday appointed a federal judge based in Manhattan to oversee Puerto Rico's landmark bankruptcy case two days after the island's government filed for protection from creditors.