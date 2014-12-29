Dec 29 Caesars Entertainment Corp said
on Monday more than 39 percent of senior bondholders backed a
restructuring plan, bringing it closer to a key level of
creditor support, and it released details of how the reorganized
casino company will operate.
Caesars detailed lease agreements for Caesars Palace Las
Vegas and other properties and new debt issuance for its
operating unit, which it plans to put into bankruptcy next month
and then split into a casino operator and property company.
Caesars has said the bankruptcy will reduce debt to $8.6
billion from $18.4 billion for its operating unit, which runs 44
casinos in 13 states.
Caesars said in a Monday securities filing the restructuring
will include two separate leases: one for Caesars Palace Las
Vegas and a separate lease for certain other Caesars properties.
The Caesars Palace Las Vegas lease includes a base rent of
$160 million for the first five years, while the base rent for
the other properties will be $475 million for the first three
years.
The operating company will also issue about $1.7 billion in
new debt and the property company will issue $3.8 billion in new
debt. Caesars Palace Las Vegas will issue $2.6 billion in new
debt, according the filing.
Last week, Caesars Entertainment Corp said it was merging
with affiliate Caesars Acquisition Co, which it spun
off last year, to help pay for the overhaul.
The casino operator has struggled for years, particularly
outside Las Vegas, as gaming options have proliferated in the
United States. Caesars has been weighed down with debt that was
taken in a $29 billion leveraged buyout in 2008 by TPG Capital
and Apollo Global Management.
Caesars still needs to sign on 60 percent of the holders of
its first-lien secured debt. It had said on Dec. 19 it needed to
reach that goal by Jan. 9 for a restructuring support agreement
to become effective.
Even if Caesars garners enough support from its first-lien
bondholders, junior creditors may continue to pursue ongoing
lawsuits that allege the restructuring improperly put choice
assets beyond their reach for the benefit of Apollo and TPG.
Caesars has said the moves have freed up cash to allow the
company to turn itself around.
Shares of Caesars Entertainment were down 1.2 percent at
$15.27 on Monday afternoon.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Del.; editing by Matthew
Lewis)