March 21 Israel-based quartz slab maker
Caesarstone Sdot-Yam Ltd priced its initial public offering at
$11 a share, below its indicated range, according to an
underwriter.
The company was expecting the offering of 6.66 million
shares to be priced between $14 and $16 apiece.
Caesarstone sold 5.66 million shares in the offering, with
the rest being offered by selling stockholders.
The company, which raised $62.3 million in proceeds from the
offering, has a market valuation of about $356 million at the
IPO price.
In a regulatory filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission, the company had said it would use $25.6 million of
the proceeds to pay a special dividend to existing shareholders.
Shares of the company are expected to begin trading on
Thursday on the Nasdaq under the symbol "CSTE".
The company, which sells its products in 42 countries around
the world, was founded in 1987 by Kibbutz Sdot-Yam, a communal
society located in Israel that will beneficially own about 55
percent of the company's outstanding shares.
J.P. Morgan, Barclays, Credit Suisse, Baird and Stifel
Nicolaus Weisel were the underwriters to the offering.