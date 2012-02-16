Feb 16 Caesarstone Sdot-Yam Ltd, which makes engineered quartz slabs, filed with regulators on Thursday to raise up to $115 million in an initial public offering.

J.P. Morgan Securities, Barclays Capital and Credit Suisse Securities will act as joint bookrunning managers to the offering, the Israel-based company told the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus.

Caesarstone was founded in 1987 by Kibbutz Sdot-Yam, a communal society in Israel which beneficially owns about 70 percent of the company's shares, according to the filing.

The company intends to list its common stock on the Nasdaq under the symbol "CSTE".

Caesarstone's quartz slab products are sold in 42 countries and are used in residential and commercial buildings as countertops and other types of surfaces.

It had a revenue of $259.7 million in 2011.

The filing did not reveal how many shares the company planned to sell or their expected price.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.