NEW YORK, Sept 24 (IFR) - Gaming company Caesars Entertainment will begin marketing a two-part USD1.85 billion high yield bond on Tuesday that will refinance existing debt, market sources said.

The bond will consist of a USD500 million senior secured seven-year non-call three year first lien bond, and a USD1.35 billion eight-year non-call three year second lien senior secured bond.

The expected ratings are B2/B and Caa2/CCC+ respectively.

The bond proceeds and new senior secured credit

facilities will retire 100% of the aggregate principal

amount of loans outstanding under the CMBS financing, as well as other debt facilities.

Citi, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Macquarie, Morgan Stanley and UBS are leading the deal.

The roadshow begins on Tuesday in Las Vegas, and continues in New York and Boston on Wednesday and Thursday respectively. Pricing is expected thereafter.