* Maiden sukuk boosts sagging Singapore Islamic finance hub
By Kit Yin Boey
SINGAPORE, Sept 21 (IFR) - Leading Malaysian issuer Cagamas
printed its debut Singapore sukuk last Tuesday, just
as the city state's dream to build a vibrant Islamic finance hub
appeared to lay in tatters.
A day earlier, Singapore's biggest banking group DBS
had announced the shutdown of the Islamic Bank of
Asia. The bank had been set up in 2007 as a joint venture with
investors from the Gulf Cooperation Council to bring a chunk of
the US$2 trillion global Islamic finance market to Singapore.
DBS said that, as a separate entity, the Islamic Bank was
not able to achieve economies of scale, a telling sign that
Islamic finance has not taken off as the government had hoped.
Instead, DBS will develop and distribute Shariah-compliant
products within its main operations.
The issue last Tuesday from Cagamas, the national mortgage
corporation of Malaysia, therefore provided some welcome relief,
especially as it was the first sukuk sale this year in
Singapore. The agency raised S$162.25 million (US$115.5 million)
for a one-year Islamic bond priced to yield 2.113 percent.
According to Thomson Reuters data, a grand total of S$2.8
billion of sukuk has been issued in Singapore since the market
opened in 2001, a drop in the ocean compared to global sukuk
issuance of US$50-$60 billion projected by Standard & Poor's for
this year alone.
Singapore is not short of Islamic funds or investors. Since
2010, Islamic banking assets have grown by 73 percent and
Islamic assets under management by 22 percent, figures from the
Monetary Authority of Singapore show. The main hurdle, bankers
say, is returns.
"It is not hard to sell sukuk in Singapore," said a debt
capital markets banker who had arranged a Singapore dollar
Islamic bond.
"There are a lot of Islamic funds here who can buy the
paper, but sukuk paper in Singapore has among the lowest yields
in the world and that's just not appealing to investors."
Cagamas paid 2.113 percent for the one-year Islamic funds in
Singapore, which on a straight line basis is far lower than the
3.65 percent it paid for a one-year conventional deal sold in
Malaysia in July this year. Cagamas does not have any
outstanding one-year Islamic paper.
From the perspective of Singapore issuers, there are few
incentives to pick a sukuk format as Islamic deals are viewed as
structured products and are more cumbersome to issue than
conventional bonds. Costs are not much lower and the sales
process is not any faster than with conventional bonds.
"Sukuk paper does attract certain pools of investors but the
price saving is often very minimal," said a debt syndicate
banker. "Often, companies that issue sukuk do it because they
need the Islamic liability to match an Islamic asset."
The Cagamas sukuk, arranged by sole lead OCBC, was the
agency's second Singapore dollar deal in two months. A S$100
million 2.23 percent three-year private placement in July was
the national mortgage agency's debut in the island republic.
Bankers said the Malaysian issuer took advantage of
favourable basis swaps to bring all proceeds back into its
natural currency in ringgit.
The Singapore forays reflect Cagamas's plans to raise its
global presence as a regular issuer. The borrower, rated A3 by
Moody's, sold a maiden five-year, 2.745 percent US dollar bond
last December. It had hoped to return to the US dollar markets
this year but the volatile currency markets impeded the plan.
The ringgit has plunged to an 18-year low against the US dollar.
The Singapore sukuk will issue off a US$2.5 billion
multicurrency sukuk issuance progamme and will settle on
September 25.
(Reporting By Kit Yin Boey; editing by Vincent Baby and Daniel
Stanton)