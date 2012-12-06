KUALA LUMPUR Dec 6 Cagamas Bhd,
Malaysia's second-largest issuer of debt securities, saw total
issuance grow 76 percent to 5 billion Malaysian ringgit ($1.64
billion) this year.
The company met its expected total issuance this year after
the recent sale of a 1.45 billion Islamic bond, the company said
in a statement on Thursday.
Cagamas, which provides liquidity to primary lenders of
housing loans in order to promote home ownership, is Malaysia's
largest issuer of AAA-rated debt securities.
($1 = 3.0413 Malaysian ringgit)
(Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Kim Coghill)