KUALA LUMPUR, April 16 - Malaysia's RAM Ratings has
reaffirmed the AAA rating of Cagamas MBS Berhad's 2.11 billion
ringgit ($691.10 million) Islamic residential mortgage-backed
securities (RMBS), i.e. CMBS 2007-1-i, with a stable outlook.
The reaffirmation is premised on the available
over-collateralisation (OC) ratio of 28.14 percent (as at the
reporting date of Nov 29, 2011), supported by the overall
performance of the collateral pool, and the credit enhancement
afforded by the transaction structure. The stable outlook
reflects RAM Ratings' opinion that the trends in defaults and
losses, as well as prepayments on the government staff Islamic
home financing facilities (GSIHFs), will continue to fall within
our expectations.
The OC ratio is calculated against 2.03 billion ringgit of
outstanding GSIHFs and 246.69 million ringgit of cash and
permitted investments. This level of OC provides sufficient
protection against the risk of prepayment, negative variance of
investment returns and defaults under an "AAA" stressed
scenario.
As at July 31, 2011, the portfolio of GSIHFs comprised
24,696 accounts, with an average outstanding balance of 82,367
ringgit per account; the portfolio's weighted-average remaining
term came up to 16.76 years. As at the same date, the cumulative
net default rate for the underlying financing portfolio stood at
0.43 percent, as a percentage of the principal balance on the
purchase date - this is well below RAM Ratings' base-case
assumption.
While the cumulative prepayment rate on the underlying
GSIHFs stood at 3.85 percent, i.e. lower than RAM Ratings'
base-case assumption, prepayments in the last 2 years have been
hovering at higher levels than the initial years. We expect
prepayments to pick up as the pool becomes more seasoned through
time.
More recently, it was announced that civil servants under
the revised Malaysian Remuneration System (Sistem Saraan
Malaysia) will receive 7 percent-13 percent salary increments,
expected to be paid out sometime in April 2012. However, given
that the profit rates on the GSIHFs are below current market
levels and mounting concerns over the rising cost of living, RAM
Ratings expects the salary adjustment to cause minimal spikes in
prepayment levels.
As highlighted in our last review, a lower-than-assumed
prepayment rate - albeit with no material impact on the
transaction's rating at this juncture - exposes the transaction
to higher liquidity risk. On this front, RAM Ratings will
maintain close monitoring of this transaction to ensure that its
rating reflects the overall credit quality of the collateral
pool and the credit support afforded by the structure.
Based on the closing cash balance of 246.69 million ringgit
(inclusive of permitted investments) as at Nov 29, 2011 and an
expected monthly net cash inflow of approximately 10 million
ringgit, we expect the transaction to accumulate sufficient
funds by May 29, 2012 to redeem the 255 million ringgit Tranche
2 RMBS falling due. Upon full redemption of Tranche 2, 1.525
billion ringgit of the RMBS (i.e. Tranches 3 to 7) will remain
outstanding.
($1 = 3.0531 Malaysian ringgit)
