PARIS Jan 22 Credit Agricole said on Wednesday it agreed to sell its Bulgaria division to Bulgarian bank Corporate Commercial Bank AD.

The French bank said the sale would lead to a 160 million euro ($217 million) reduction in its risk-weighted assets while lowering its solvency ratios by less than 1 basis point.

The transaction still requires approval from regulators and consultation with staff representatives, Credit Agricole added. ($1 = 0.7383 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Blaise Robinson)