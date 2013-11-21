* Begins share placement, convertible debt sale
* Represents around 464 mln euros worth of shares
* Cites need to "optimise" balance sheet
(Adds details, background)
By Lionel Laurent
PARIS, Nov 21 French bank Credit Agricole
said on Thursday it would cut its 18.3 percent stake
in investment fund Eurazeo by selling shares and
convertible debt, bolstering its balance sheet to help meet
tougher capital demands.
Credit Agricole - Eurazeo's single biggest shareholder -
said it would sell at least 3.2 million Eurazeo shares via a
private placement and separately sell zero-coupon bonds that
would be convertible into a maximum of 5.1 million Eurazeo
shares.
The placement represents around 179.2 million euros ($241.23
million) and the bond sale up to 285.7 million euros' worth of
Eurazeo stock, using Thursday's closing price of 56.01 euros per
Eurazeo share.
France's third biggest bank Credit Agricole, like banks
across Europe, has sold assets and cut costs to strengthen its
balance sheet as tougher curbs on banks' risk-taking under new
global rules known as Basel III take effect. It has sold shares
in Spain's Bankinter and exited operations in Greece.
Banks are also gearing up for a Europe-wide health check on
the sector next year run by the European Central Bank.
Earlier on Thursday, Spanish bank Santander
announced it would sell its real-estate management business
Altamira to U.S. private equity group Apollo Global Management
.
Eurazeo, whose investments include Rexel, car hire
company Europcar and clothing brand Moncler, has a market
capitalisation of 5.2 billion euros, according to Thomson
Reuters data. Credit Agricole currently owns 12.5 million
shares, worth about 700 million euros.
Credit Agricole was a key player in the creation of Eurazeo
in the early 2000s from a web of holding companies owned by
investment bank Lazard. Eurazeo sold its own shares in Lazard
when the investment bank floated on the stock market in 2005.
($1 = 0.7429 euros)
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by James Regan and Jane
Merriman)