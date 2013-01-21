BRIEF-Avanza: number of customers increases by 56,300 during 2017
* NUMBER OF CUSTOMERS AT AVANZA HAS DURING 2017 INCREASED BY 56,300 AMOUNTING TO 9,880 NEW CUSTOMERS IN MAY
PARIS Jan 21 Credit Agricole is working on a cost-cutting plan of 150-200 million euros ($199-266 million) through 2015 at its corporate and investment banking unit, according to France's l'Agefi newsletter.
A job-cut programme will not be included in the plan, which comes after the bank laid off 1,750 staffers last year, the newsletter said without citing its sources. The group will seek to get rid of certain functions, continue outsourcing efforts, and encourage some workers to take early retirement.
France's third-largest bank could not immediately be reached for comment.
Similar to other banks, Credit Agricole has been selling assets and streamlining its business to meet stricter regulations after the 2008 financial crisis. It was forced to take a 1.96 billion euro in writedowns on the sale of its Greek unit, Emporiki Bank, in November. ($1 = 0.7524 euros) (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)
June 2 British lender Metro Bank Plc said it had bought a portfolio of UK mortgages from a company owned by Cerberus Capital Management LP for 596.7 million pounds ($768.2 million).