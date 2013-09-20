PARIS, Sept 20 French bank Credit Agricole
is considering a reorganisation that could bolster the
powers of the regional savings banks that are its main
shareholders, two French newspapers reported on Friday.
The FNCA federation in which the regional banks group their
majority shareholding has hired Citigroup to advise it on talks
underway on a potential reshuffle of the group, while Credit
Agricole SA, the listed entity, has hired Rothschild and Morgan
Stanley, Le Figaro reported, citing unnamed sources.
The listed entity, in addition to controlling its investment
banking, life insurance and asset management units, runs the
wider group even though much of the bank's profits come from the
wealthy, politically connected regional banks.
The federation is seeking to replace Credit Agricole SA as
the main governing body of the group, and its representatives
have been trying to convince the French Finance Ministry to make
legislative changes that would be needed to allow such a change,
Les Echos said, also citing anonymous sources.
A reorganisation could have the advantage of making the
bank's governing and shareholder structure clearer to foreign
investors, the papers said.
Credit Agricole and the FNCA both declined to comment.
Such a plan would face various obstacles, including the
opposition of certain regional banks as well as doubts from the
French state and regulators, who worry that such a change could
destabilise the group and believe the current structure works
well, the papers said.
The Banque de France and regulatory body ACP also both
declined to comment.
Talk about an ownership overhaul at Credit Agricole, the No.
3 French bank, follows a major restructuring aimed at
simplifying the ties between cooperative bank BPCE and its
listed Natixis investment banking unit earlier this
year.
(Reporting by Christian Plumb and Matthias Blamont; Editing by
Elaine Hardcastle)