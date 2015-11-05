(Adds details)
PARIS Nov 5 Credit Agricole SA
delivered its highest quarterly net profit in over four years on
Thursday and named cereal farmer and long-serving executive
Dominique Lefebvre in a new over-arching group chairmanship
role.
The appointment of Lefebvre came as France's largest retail
lender seeks to unify and simplify governance of its three-tier
group structure. He will chair the listed bank in addition to
two other top tier group entities that represent the mutual
banks it serves.
Chief Executive Philippe Brassac described the move as a
"unique" step over the last thirty years that would help the
group design a united 2020 strategy to be presented on Mar 9.
Credit Agricole said its net income rose 14.8 percent to 930
million euros ($1.01 billion) - the highest since the first
quarter of 2011, helped by strong consumer demand a 189 million
boost from its interest in Eurazeo private equity fund. Income
from insurance activities accounted for a third of net earnings.
"We have good results in the context of hesitant and
sluggish economic growth and we are well placed to take
advantage of economic recovery which will eventually happen,"
Chief Executive Philippe Brassac told journalists on a
conference call.
Credit Agricole, which has its roots in the French farming
community, has refocused operations on its key markets of France
and Italy, after an unsuccessful international expansion spree
to try to catch up with rivals.
Net income in French regional banks rose 2.4 percent, while
its LCL French retail network showed a 3.1 increase in profits,
boosted by buoyant growth in home loans. Credit Agricole added
that its core equity tier one ratio was up by 10 basis points to
10.3 percent. The mutualist group of regional banks said it
capital ratio stood at 13.4 percent.
($1 = 0.9199 euros)
(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Julien Ponthus; Editing by
James Regan and Andrew Callus)