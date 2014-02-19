PARIS Feb 19 France's Credit Agricole
said on Wednesday it will propose paying a dividend against its
2013 results for the first time since 2010 as it swung to a
profit and exceeded its own targets to strengthen its balance
sheet.
Credit Agricole posted net income for the full year of 2.5
billion euros ($3.44 billion), turning a page on two straight
years of losses, marked by a painful exit from Greece,
Italy-related provisions and a pullout from riskier
investment-banking activities.
It said it will offer a 2013 dividend of 0.35 euros per
share, either in cash or shares.
France's third-largest listed bank said its solvency ratios
outperformed its target ahead of a European health check, with
its fully-loaded common equity Tier 1 ratio under Basel 3 rules
coming in at 8.3 percent as of January versus a forecast of 7.8
to 8 percent.
($1 = 0.7272 euros)
(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Matthias Blamont; Editing by
James Regan)