PARIS Feb 17 Credit Agricole promised
stable investor returns and a solid capital base in the future
as the French bank outlined plans on Wednesday to simplify its
much-criticised ownership structure.
Credit Agricole Chief Executive Philippe Brassac said the
plan would put to rest criticism from analysts, shareholders and
regulators that the cross-shareholding between its listed entity
and its cooperative parent banks was too complex.
Detailing the plan first announced last month, the bank said
its listed entity would sell its 25 percent stake in the parent
banks back to them for 18 billion euros ($20 billion).
The listed entity would repay 5 billion euros to the parent
banks to unwind an intragroup guarantee mechanism while also
lending them 11 billion euros over 10 years to fund the stake
purchase in a deal expected to be completed in the third
quarter.
"At the end of the day we will have a much more
understandable and simpler group, because what used to be
entangled will be disentangled," Brassac told a news conference
to present the plan and the bank's 2015 results.
($1 = 0.8979 euros)
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by James Regan)