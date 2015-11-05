PARIS Nov 5 Credit Agricole SA
reported its highest quarterly net profit in more than four
years on Thursday as France's biggest retail lender benefited
from consumer demand growth and strength in insurance.
The results come at a time when the bank is seeking to unify
the governance of its three-tier group structure.
Credit Agricole said its net income rose 14.8 percent to 930
million euros ($1.01 billion) - the highest since the first
quarter of 2011, helped by a 189 million boost from its interest
in Eurazeo private equity fund. Income from insurance activities
accounted for a third of net earnings.
"We have good results in the context of hesitant and
sluggish economic growth and we are well placed to take
advantage of economic recovery which will eventually happen,"
Chief Executive Philippe Brassac told journalists on a
conference call.
($1 = 0.9199 euros)
(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by James Regan)