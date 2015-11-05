PARIS Nov 5 Credit Agricole SA reported its highest quarterly net profit in more than four years on Thursday as France's biggest retail lender benefited from consumer demand growth and strength in insurance.

The results come at a time when the bank is seeking to unify the governance of its three-tier group structure.

Credit Agricole said its net income rose 14.8 percent to 930 million euros ($1.01 billion) - the highest since the first quarter of 2011, helped by a 189 million boost from its interest in Eurazeo private equity fund. Income from insurance activities accounted for a third of net earnings.

"We have good results in the context of hesitant and sluggish economic growth and we are well placed to take advantage of economic recovery which will eventually happen," Chief Executive Philippe Brassac told journalists on a conference call. ($1 = 0.9199 euros) (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by James Regan)