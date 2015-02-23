PARIS Feb 23 Credit Agricole said on Monday that Chief Financial Officer Bernard Delpit would step down from the French bank in May, the same month as outgoing Chief Executive Jean-Paul Chifflet's mandate ends.

Chifflet said in a brief statement that Delpit's contributions to the business had "played a major role in stabilising and improving Credit Agricole SA's results as well as strengthening the balance sheet".

The bank gave no further details in the statement. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Nick Vinocur)