VIENNA Dec 16 The chief executive of Austrian
property group CA Immo, Bruno Ettenauer, will quit his
position at the end of the year, almost three years before his
term runs out, the company said on Wednesday, without a giving a
reason.
Ettenauer will be replaced at the beginning of January by
Frank Nickel, the former chief of U.S.-based real estate
services firm Cushman & Wakefield and former real estate manager
for Deutsche Bank in Germany, Nickel's home country.
"We are fortunate to have such a highly-regarded and
experienced real estate executive to lead the company and
continue with its successful strategy," said CA Immo's Chair of
the board, Wolfgang Ruttenstorfer, and his deputy Dmitry Mints,
in a statement.
CA Immo, which is streamlining its portfolio to focus on
office properties in Germany, Austria and Eastern Europe, got a
major new investor last year when Russian Boris Mints, Dmitry's
father, and his O1 group bought around a quarter of its shares.
After this, CA Immo got embroiled in a battle with bigger
Austrian rival Immofinanz over buying stakes in one
another, which resulted in CA Immo currently holding almost 7
percent in Immofinanz.
