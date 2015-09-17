VIENNA, Sept 17 Austrian property group CA Immo has agreed to sell Swedish fashion chain H&M's largest logistics centre for more than 100 million euros ($112.9 million) to funds controlled by South Korea's ADF Asset Management, CA Immo said on Thursday.

"Having sold the largest part of our logistics portfolio, we are investing these revenues ... in building new, modern office properties in Berlin, Munich and Frankfurt," said CA Immo Chief Executive Bruno Ettenauer.

CA Immo is currently increasing the proportion of big office properties in its portfolio in its core markets of Austria, Germany and central and eastern Europe.

($1 = 0.8857 euros) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Pravin Char)