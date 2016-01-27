(Adds detail on price)

VIENNA Jan 27 Austrian property group CA Immo sold plots in Berlin with an area of around 25,000 square metres (270,000 square feet) to a joint venture between London-based Benson Elliot and Berlin-based Kauri CAB Development, CA Immo said on Wednesday.

The two buyers will develop retail, residential and office projects of roughly 70,000 square metres, with the first apartments to be finished in 2018.

A CA Immo spokeswoman declined to disclose the price but said the plots changed hands at "above book value". (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; editing by Francois Murphy)