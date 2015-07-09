VIENNA, July 9 Property group CA Immo
bought an office building portfolio across Eastern Europe from
the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)
for a gross price of 60 million euros, the Austrian
firm said on Thursday.
The portfolio comprises office buildings in Prague (Amazon
Court, Nile House, Kavci Hory), Bucharest (Europe House, River
Place), Budapest (City Gate, Infopark West) and Zagreb
(Zagrebtower), CA Immo said in a statement.
"The buy-out of EBRD is perfectly in line with our strategy
to expand existing core office holdings in our core cities and
is an important step to further boost our recurring earnings,"
said CA Immo's CEO Bruno Ettenauer.
As a consequence, approximately 500 million euros ($551
million) of investment properties will be added to the balance
sheet and (on an annualised basis) ... 35 million euros to the
group's rental income, Ettenauer added.
($1 = 0.9073 euros)
(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)