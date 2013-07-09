VIENNA, July 9 Austrian real estate group CA
Immo is on track to hit its target of 600 million
euros ($772 million) this year from property sales, Chief
Executive Bruno Ettenauer told a newspaper.
"We are selling a lot this year. Our real estate assets will
be the highest in our history this summer before the sale of the
Tower 185 stake," he told WirtschaftsBlatt, referring to a
partial sale of its flagship Frankfurt property.
He said that deal was on track to close by the end of the
third quarter as planned.
Ettenauer said CA Immo was taking a patient approach to
exiting investments in countries outside its core markets of
Austria, Germany, Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic and
Romania.
($1 = 0.7773 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields. Editing by Jane Merriman)