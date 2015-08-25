VIENNA Aug 25 Austria's CA Immobilien said on Tuesday its recurring earnings increased in the first half of the year and the outlook in its core market remained favourable, but rental income and core profit fell compared with the first half in 2014.

The company's favoured earnings measure, which reflects earnings before taxes and real estate sales and which it terms FFO I profit, nudged up to 37.7 million euros ($43.1 million)in the first half, compared with 35.8 million euros in the same period last year.

Rental income fell by 7.4 percent to 60.5 million euros as a result of the sale of part of its real estate portfolio, which also hit earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), down almost 30 percent year-on-year at 50.2 million euros.

Yet the group, whose portfolio focuses on office properties in Germany, Austria and Eastern Europe, said it was upbeat for the remainder of the year.

"General conditions are expected to remain favourable on the core markets of CA Immo in the second half of the year," the statement said, adding it expected FFO I to come in at 80 million euros compared with 70 million in 2014.

"The strong result is reflecting the positive market environment - especially in Germany, CA Immo's most important core market," it said, adding this was chiefly driven by actual sales of individual properties.

It also confirmed it expected to raise its dividend to 0.5 cents a share from 0.45 cents in 2014.

CA Immo shares have risen almost 2 percent since the start of the year, slightly underperforming the broader Austrian AT> index which is up 2.2 percent over the same period. ($1 = 0.8751 euros) (Reporting by Karin Strohecker; editing by Susan Thomas)