VIENNA May 28 Austrian property group CA Immo
expects the sale of its Tower 185 office high-rise in
Frankfurt, a major part of a disposals plan to cut its debt and
risk, could be wrapped up by this summer, it said on Tuesday.
"As regards the company's single most important transaction
in the months ahead - the (partial) sale of Tower 185 - were
now entering, as planned, into exclusive negotiations with a
bidder and expect a successful outcome to be confirmed during
summer," Chief Executive Bruno Ettenauer said in a statement.
"We expect the annual result for our company to be generally
satisfactory despite the persistently challenging economic
climate," he added.
The company said net rental income fell 4.7 percent in the
first quarter to 69 million euros ($88.7 million), while net
income after minorities rose 17 percent to 20.3 million euros.
CA Immo has cut its investment plans for this year by a
third to 200 million euros as it fears a delay in economic
recovery in the markets where it operates, especially in Europe.
($1 = 0.7779 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Mark Potter)